In late October 2022, the Building Regulations (Part L Amendment) Regulations 2022 (the 2022 Part L Regulations) were published. The 2022 Part L Regulations follow on from the European Union (Energy Performance of Buildings) Regulations 2021 (the 2021 Part L Regulations) (see here for further details), amending obligations in relation to the provision of electric vehicle (EV) recharging infrastructure to be installed in new homes to enable future installation of EV recharging points.

When do the Part L 2022 Regulations take effect? #

The 2022 Part L Regulations apply where relevant works or major renovation commence or occur on or after 1 November 2022.

To what do the 2022 Part L Regulations apply?

The 2022 Part L Regulations apply to:

Multi-unit buildings containing one or more residential units undergoing major renovation where the car park is located inside or adjacent to the building and where renovations include the car park or the electrical infrastructure of the building or car park;

New multi-unit buildings containing one or more residential units;

New buildings that are dwellings with a parking space located within the curtilage or boundary of the dwelling.

Requirements of the 2022 Part L Regulations

Part L of the Building Regulations 1997 to 2022 requires that a building must be designed and constructed to ensure that the energy performance of the building is such as to limit the amount of energy needed for the operation of the building and the amount of C02 emissions associated with this energy use as is reasonably practicable.

The 2022 Part L Regulations now provide that this requirement shall be met by installing the following:

ducting infrastructure (consisting of conduits for electrical cables) for each car parking space in the case of the first two building categories above, and/or

appropriate EV recharging infrastructure, in relation to the third building category.

In each case, to enable the subsequent installation of recharging points for EVs.

Effects

The 2022 Part L Regulations aim to help to accelerate the uptake of EVs and help the building sector contribute to a carbon-neutral economy in the area of emissions from construction. This forms part of Ireland's commitment to a clean energy transition set out in the Government's Climate Action Plan. This increasing ESG focus of legislation in this area creates economic and practical delivery challenges for those acquiring, funding, managing or delivering refurbished or new residential/ multi-use buildings with internal, external or adjacent car park interfaces. This will need to be reflected in the supporting procurement cycle and contractual obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.