It was great to see the Irish energy sector continue to grow from strength to strength in 2021, in spite of many challenges. We hope that this growth will continue in 2022 and onwards.

In this context, our team has taken some time to reflect on the key developments in the sector last year.

Click here for our Energy 'Year in Review' (2021).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.