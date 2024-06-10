Misconduct Related Dismissals (Podcast)

As part of William Fry's Employment Miniseries, in this episode Maeve Griffin and Katie Keegan of our Employment & Benefits Group discuss misconduct dismissals.

This episode highlights the substantive and procedural aspects of misconduct dismissals, the risks that employers should be mindful of when dismissing on the grounds of misconduct and some of the common queries that we receive from employers when carrying out a disciplinary process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.