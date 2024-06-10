ARTICLE
10 June 2024

Misconduct Related Dismissals (Podcast)

William Fry

As part of William Fry's Employment Miniseries, in this episode Maeve Griffin and Katie Keegan of our Employment & Benefits Group discuss misconduct dismissals.
Ireland Employment and HR
This episode highlights the substantive and procedural aspects of misconduct dismissals, the risks that employers should be mindful of when dismissing on the grounds of misconduct and some of the common queries that we receive from employers when carrying out a disciplinary process.

