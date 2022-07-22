Ireland:
Employment Law Series - Unfair Dismissals: Recent Case Law Developments And Fair Procedures
22 July 2022
Maples Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
We are pleased to share the third instalment in our 2022
Employment Law Series featuring short and informative webcasts
where Karen Killalea, Partner and head of our Employment team, and
Associate, Ciara Ní Longaigh, share insights on specific
areas of employment law, examine recent cases and developments and
summarise the key points for employers in Ireland.
This webcast covers the following topics:
- Unfair Dismissal Claims
- Investigation Process
- Fair Procedures
- Remedies
Listen here.
Visit our Webcast Engagement Hub for more content.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Ireland
Working From Home: The Controversy
Bindmans LLP
Although we no longer follow European Union (EU) decisions since our formal departure from the EU it is interesting to analyse the parallels and differences in various approaches to the issue...
Too Hot To Work? – An Employer's Guide
RWK Goodman
With temperatures set to soar well over 30°C in parts of the UK this week and beyond, whether employees work from home, in an office or another workplace...
UK Trials Four-day Week
Littler Mendelson
In April 2021 we reported on the SNP's manifesto pledge to trial a four-day working week in Scotland, with no reduction in salary. Whilst no formal Government backed trial has...