In our inaugural alliance podcast episode, Keith Donaldson, alliance committee member, is joined by Matt Kennedy, Policy and Research Officer at BeLong To Youth Services, and Kate Cummins, Youth Worker at BeLong To Youth Services, to discuss the organisations work, particularly a recent report produced and released last year titled 'The LGBTI+ Life in Lockdown'.

The podcast looks at the challenges our LGBTI+ youth in particular faced throughout the covid pandemic, the importance of BeLong To and it's services and what we can all do to help support our LGBTI+ youth.

Arthur Cox alliance Podcast Series: An Interview With BeLonG To - LGBTI+ Life In Lockdown

