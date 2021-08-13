ARTICLE

Partner and head of our Employment team in Ireland, Karen Killalea spoke to Fiachra O Cionnaith for an RTE Morning Ireland special report on the vaccination status of employees as they return to the workplace.

Listen to the segment and hear Karen's insights on the vaccination status of employees from a legal perspective from 4:41 onwards.

