Ireland:
Audio: RTE Morning Ireland - Vaccination Status Of Employees
13 August 2021
Maples Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Partner and head of our Employment team in Ireland, Karen
Killalea spoke to Fiachra O Cionnaith for an RTE Morning Ireland
special report on the vaccination status of employees as they
return to the workplace.
Listen to the segment and hear Karen's insights on the
vaccination status of employees from a legal perspective from 4:41
onwards.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from Ireland
Underwriting On Trial
Mills & Reeve
Whether you are an insurer avoiding a policy or a policyholder or broker challenging a coverage decision, these two recent cases in the Court of Appeal and High Court...
Disclosure And The Family Trust
Wedlake Bell
Once upon a time there were only two certainties, death and taxes – both highly relevant to private client legal advice.
When To Use An Isle Of Man Foundation (3 Of 3)
Dixcart Group Limited
People often say that a Foundation is the civil law alternative to a Trust; but what does this mean? What does a Foundation offer your clients that a Trust cannot? Furthermore, when does it make sense to use a Foundation?