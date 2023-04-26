ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome to our upcoming Employment Law webinar. This session is designed to provide you with the latest information on a range of important topics that are currently impacting the workplace.

One of the key issues that we will be covering is Protected Disclosures, commonly known as Whistleblowing. We will be discussing the recent changes that have been introduced, and the implications of these changes for employers and employees. This will include a discussion of the legal obligations that apply to employers and the protection that is available for whistleblowers.

Another topic that we will be exploring is the impact of the EU Transparent and Predictable Working Patterns Regulations 2022 on Contracts of Employment. We will examine the key changes that employers need to be aware of, and the potential impact that these changes could have on their workforce.

We will also be looking at Statutory Sick Pay, and the importance of keeping up to date with the latest developments in this area. We will discuss the legal requirements that employers must adhere to when it comes to providing sick pay, as well as the practical considerations that need to be considered.

Finally, we will be exploring the issue of remote working and work-life balance. With more people than ever before working remotely, it is important to consider the potential impact on work-life balance and employee wellbeing. We will examine the current situation and discuss strategies that employers can use to help support their remote workers.

Overall, this Employment Law webinar promises to be a valuable and informative session for anyone who is looking to stay up to date with the latest developments in this rapidly changing area. Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn from our expert presenters and gain valuable insights into these important topics.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.