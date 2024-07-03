ARTICLE
3 July 2024

Employment Permits Act Signed Into Law

The Employment Permits Act 2024 has been signed into law.
  • The new legislation will repeal prior Employment Permit laws and make a series of changes, including:
  • the introduction of a seasonal employment permit;
  • revision of the labour market needs test to make it more relevant and efficient;
  • improved efficiency through moving operational criteria to regulations;
  • providing for additional conditions for grant of an employment permit, such as training or accommodation support for migrant workers in some circumstances, or making innovation or upskilling a condition of grant, where this may decrease future reliance on economic migration;
  • facilitating third party contracts (subcontractors); and
  • automatic indexation of salary thresholds.

It is also intended to reduce, from twelve months to nine, the time a migrant worker must wait until s/he can move to a different employer.

A commencement order is required before the Act will come into effect.

