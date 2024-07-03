ARTICLE
3 July 2024

Increased Protection For Employees In Insolvency Situations Comes Into Force From 1 July 2024

On 1 July 2024, the Employment (Collective Redundancies and Miscellaneous Provisions) and Companies (Amendment) Act 2024 was commenced in full and is now law.
On 1 July 2024, the Employment (Collective Redundancies and Miscellaneous Provisions) and Companies (Amendment) Act 2024 was commenced in full and is now law. The Act amends the collective redundancy regime in insolvency situations and delivers on key Programme for Government commitments detailed in the Plan of Action – Collective Redundancies following Insolvency.

For full consideration of the new Act and the changes it brings about, our detailed briefing on the Act is available here.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Niamh Fennelly
