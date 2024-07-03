Threshold For Gender Pay Gap Reporting Lowered To 150 Employees Or More

From 31 May 2024, employers who employ not less than 150 employees come into scope for gender pay gap reporting in Ireland. The Employment Equality Act 1998 (Section 20A) (Gender Pay Gap Information) (Amendment) Regulations 2024 amend the Employment Equality Act 1998 (Section 20A) (Gender Pay Gap Information) Regulations 2022 by amending the definition of "relevant employer" to an employer who employs not less than 150 (previously 250) employees on the relevant date.

The Gender Pay Gap Information Act 2021 requires a relevant employer to publish information relating to the gender pay gap in their organisation. These employers are also required to publish the measures taken by them to eliminate or reduce the gender pay gap.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.