ARTICLE
19 June 2024

Strengthening Allyship In The Workplace (Podcast)

WF
William Fry

Contributor

Explore
As June is Pride Month, William Fry is delighted to bring you our Pride+ two-part podcast mini-series.
Ireland Employment and HR
Photo of Katie Keegan
Authors
In the second episode of our Pride podcast mini-series, Katie Keegan speaks with Philippa Ryder, a transgender woman, author, and activist who is the current Chairperson of Dublin Pride.

Katie and Philippa discuss the role of allyship in creating an inclusive workplace. LGBTQ+ allyship refers to the actions, behaviours, and practices that people take to support, amplify, and advocate with members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Katie and Philippa explore how organisation can strengthen allyship in their workplace.

Authors
Photo of Katie Keegan
Katie Keegan
