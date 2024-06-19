Strengthening Allyship In The Workplace (Podcast)

As June is Pride Month, William Fry is delighted to bring you our Pride+ two-part podcast mini-series.

In the second episode of our Pride podcast mini-series, Katie Keegan speaks with Philippa Ryder, a transgender woman, author, and activist who is the current Chairperson of Dublin Pride.

Katie and Philippa discuss the role of allyship in creating an inclusive workplace. LGBTQ+ allyship refers to the actions, behaviours, and practices that people take to support, amplify, and advocate with members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Katie and Philippa explore how organisation can strengthen allyship in their workplace.

