17 June 2024

Beyond Borders: Comparative Table Of Employment Law In Great Britain, Northern Ireland And The Republic Of Ireland

Ireland Employment and HR
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Do you need to stay up-to-date with employment law developments across Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland? If so, our updated Comparative Table will be a handy reference guide.

Our updated and revamped Comparative Table covers the key differences in employment law across the three jurisdictions.

The Comparative Table also includes 'look forward' sections covering potential and expected developments, including potential changes resulting from the UK General Election and the Department for the Economy's consultation in Northern Ireland on Good Jobs.

Links to our insights and other documents are included to help you understand the developments.

The Comparative Table is prepared in conjunction with Legal Island.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Ciara Fulton
Paul Gillen
Síobhra Rush
