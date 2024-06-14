ARTICLE
14 June 2024

The CIPD Ireland Podcast - Protected Disclosures Legislation In Ireland

ByrneWallace LLP Employment Partner Emmet Whelan joins CIPD Ireland as part of their recent podcast episode where they discuss Protected Disclosures legislation in Ireland...
ByrneWallace LLP Employment Partner Emmet Whelan joins CIPD Ireland as part of their recent podcast episode where they discuss Protected Disclosures legislation in Ireland and specifically the additions to the legislation as per the Amendment Act 2022.

This informative episode gives a comprehensive breakdown of the original and amended legislation, insights on drafting effective policies and procedures, navigating the nuances between grievances and protected disclosures, ensuring compliance with data protection regulations, conducting initial assessments, and the procedural steps involved in a thorough investigation.

