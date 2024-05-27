ARTICLE
27 May 2024

Podcast - Probation Related Diasmissals

In this episode on probation related dismissals Jenny Martin and Oisín O' Callaghan of our Employment & Benefits Group discuss current best practice for managing dismissals during probationary periods.
Ireland Employment and HR
In this episode on probation related dismissals Jenny Martin and Oisín O' Callaghan of our Employment & Benefits Group discuss current best practice for managing dismissals during probationary periods.

This episode provide practical advice on the distinction between performance and misconduct dismissals during probation and list key takeaways for employers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

