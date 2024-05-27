Podcast - Probation Related Diasmissals

In this episode on probation related dismissals Jenny Martin and Oisín O' Callaghan of our Employment & Benefits Group discuss current best practice for managing dismissals during probationary periods.

This episode provide practical advice on the distinction between performance and misconduct dismissals during probation and list key takeaways for employers.

