The new WRC Code of Practice for Employers and Employees Right to Request Flexible Working and Right to Request Remote Working sets out the information employees should include in their applications for remote and flexible working arrangements, together with the factors that employers could consider in addressing the request.

Jennifer Cashman, Head of RDJ's Employment Team, joins Mary Cullen and Eoin Lyons of Insight HR to discuss the new Code and what employers need to do to ensure they are compliant with the Code in this episode of the HR Room Podcast.

