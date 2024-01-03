William Fry has published its Gender Pay Gap report for the second year, in compliance with the Gender Pay Gap Information Act 2021.

The Regulations require organisations to report on their gender pay gap based on a snapshot date in June 2023. The gender pay gap is not the same thing as equal pay for equal work, but instead measures the difference between the gross hourly wage of males and the gross hourly wage of females across an entire organisation.

In this year's report, we share the progress we have made and our plans and commitments for the year ahead. Meaningful and sustained change takes time. We know we still have work to do and are committed to improving our gender balance through ongoing actions and new commitments, some highlights of which can be seen below.

Key ongoing actions

Continuing to provide flexible working options, enhanced family friendly policies and generous leave benefits such as paid surrogacy, fertility leave and doubling our paternity leave.

Promoting the value of our speak up programme with ongoing training for everybody, empowering our people to intervene as upstanders when our values are not being lived.

Continuing to anonymously survey colleagues and identify actions to improve our culture.

Key commitments for 2024

Introducing a career framework to make our paths to leadership roles more transparent and explain the career steps available. Promoting pathways in our development programmes for lawyers.

Introducing a new programme to mentor and develop female talent for senior leadership roles.

Launching a new partnership to provide dedicated and enhanced coaching support to women before, during and after maternity leave and skills workshops to working parents.

You can access William Fry's Gender Pay Gap Report for 2023 here or click on the image below.

