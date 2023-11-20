ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Karen Killalea, Partner at the Maples Group and head of our Employment team, shares insights on specific areas of employment law, examines recent cases and developments and summarises the key points for employers in Ireland.

The Maples Group Irish legal Employment team supports our clients and provides expert employment Irish law advice to businesses across a wide range of sectors, including financial services, investment management, technology and healthcare. We pride ourselves on always striving to add value by actively working with our clients to design practices, procedures and solutions that are tailored to their business, their strategy and their employees.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.