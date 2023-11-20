Ireland:
Managing Absence - Dealing With Long-Term Absences (Podcast)
20 November 2023
Maples Group
Karen Killalea, Partner at the Maples Group and head of
our Employment team, shares insights on specific areas of
employment law, examines recent cases and developments and
summarises the key points for employers in Ireland.
The Maples Group Irish legal Employment team supports our
clients and provides expert employment Irish law advice to
businesses across a wide range of sectors, including financial
services, investment management, technology and healthcare. We
pride ourselves on always striving to add value by actively working
with our clients to design practices, procedures and solutions that
are tailored to their business, their strategy and their
employees.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
