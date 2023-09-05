Domestic violence leave is a new type of leave providing for five days paid leave per year for an employee who is suffering, or has suffered, domestic violence. The aim of the leave is to enable the employee (or a 'relevant person' as defined in the Act) to seek medical attention, support services and advice, among other things.

Domestic violence leave will be formally introduced in the Autumn alongside regulations setting out the rate of pay and guidance for employers. The decision to provide employees with fully paid domestic violence leave was reached following consultation with employers' representatives, trade unions and domestic violence support groups. There was a specific requirement added to the legislation to consult with domestic violence support groups to ensure that they would have an opportunity to give their views given they work closely with victims of domestic violence.

The Irish government have commissioned a range of policy supports for employers to ensure they are well placed to deal with a situation where an employer seeks domestic violence or when they become aware that an employee is a victim of domestic violence.

Key Action Points for Human Resources and In-house Counsel

Employers should consider implementing a suitable written policy (reflecting this new form of leave) once it comes into effective in Autumn 2023.

