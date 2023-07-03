In our latest Insight, the RDJ Employment Team has prepared a helpful table setting out the various types of statutory leave currently available to employees, along with additional statutory leaves that are expected to be enacted over the coming months



Type of Leave Who is entitled? For how long? Is it paid? Who Pays? Statute Maternity Leave Pregnant employees 26 weeks, and up to an additional 16 weeks Yes, maternity benefit is paid for 26 weeks The State (subject to eligibility) Maternity Protection Acts 1994 to 2022, as amended Adoptive Leave The sole adopter in the case of a parent adopting a child on their own or the nominated parent in the case of an adopting couple 24 weeks, and up to an additional 16 weeks Yes, adoptive benefit is paid for 24 weeks The State (subject to eligibility) Adoptive Leave Acts 1995 and 2005, as amended Paternity Leave New parents of children (but not the parent who has taken Maternity or Adoptive Leave) within 26 weeks of the birth of the child or within 26 weeks of the placement of the child in the case of adoption. 2 weeks Yes, paternity benefit is paid for 2 weeks The State (subject to eligibility) Paternity Leave and Benefit Act 2016, as amended Parental Leave Parents/guardians of children under 12, or under 16 where the child has a disability or long-term illness, or if a child aged between 10 and 12 is adopted, within 2 years of the date of the adoption order. 26 weeks for each eligible child No, it is unpaid N/A Parental Leave Acts 1998 to 2019, as amended Parent's Leave Parents of children under 2, parents of adopted children within the first 2 years of the placement of the child 7 weeks (where the child is born or adopted after 1 July 2022) Yes, parent's benefit is paid for 7 weeks The State (subject to eligibility) Parent's Leave and Benefit Act 2019, as amended Annual Leave All employees Entitlements based on time worked Yes, calculated at normal weekly rate The employer Organisation of Working Time Act 1997, as amended Sick Leave Employees who have completed 13 weeks of service 3 days per annum (set to increase to 5 days in 2024, 7 days in 2025, and 10 days in 2026). Yes – 70% of usual daily earnings, capped at a maximum of €110 per day The employer Sick Leave Act 2022 Carer's Leave Employees after 12 month's service 13 weeks – 104 weeks Yes, it is paid The State (subject to eligibility) Carer's Leave Act 2001, as amended Force Majeure Leave All employees 3 days in a 12-month period, or 5 days in a 36-month period Yes, it is paid The employer Section 13, Parental Leave Act 1998 to 2019, as amended Public Holidays All full-time employees, certain part-time employees 10 public holidays per calendar year Yes, it is one day's pay, or one-fifth of weekly pay for certain employees The employer Organisation of Working Time Act 1997, as amended

Leave that has been signed into law but has not yet been commenced by way of Commencement Order which is required to give it effect

Leave Who is entitled? For how long? Is it paid? Who Pays? Statute Domestic Violence Leave All employees 5 days in any period of 12 consecutive months Yes, but we are awaiting a prescribed rate of pay The employer Work Life Balance and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 2023 Leave for Medical Care Purposes All employees 5 days in any period of 12 consecutive months No, it will be unpaid N/A Work Life Balance and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 2023 Leave for Breastfeeding Purposes Employees who are breastfeeding Up to 1 hour per working day (or pro rata for part-time employees) for up to 104 weeks post-birth (extended from up to 26 weeks post-birth) Yes, it is paid The employer Work Life Balance and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.