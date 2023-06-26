In The Fiftyfaces Podcast – Inspiring People in Law Series 1 of 2023, Partner and head of our Employment team in Dublin, Karen Killalea talks to Aoifinn Devitt.
This podcast covers the following topics:
- The fast paced changes in working life and workplace relationships
- The challenges faced by people managers, and
- Building a career in employment law.
Listen to this podcast below.
