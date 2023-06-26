In The Fiftyfaces Podcast – Inspiring People in Law Series 1 of 2023, Partner and head of our Employment team in Dublin, Karen Killalea talks to Aoifinn Devitt.

This podcast covers the following topics:

  • The fast paced changes in working life and workplace relationships
  • The challenges faced by people managers, and
  • Building a career in employment law.

Listen to this podcast below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.