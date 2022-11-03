Ireland:
InsightHR: The HR Room Podcast - Sickness In The Workplace
03 November 2022
Maples Group
Today, Partner and head of our Employment team in Ireland, Karen
Killalea joins an InsightHR: The HR Room Podcast and shares her
insights on sickness in the workplace.
This podcast covers the following topics:
- Sickness in the workplace
- How the legislation has developed
- The key guidance for employers, and
- The policies HR teams must put in place to manage this
effectively.
Listen to this podcast below.
