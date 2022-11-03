Today, Partner and head of our Employment team in Ireland, Karen Killalea joins an InsightHR: The HR Room Podcast and shares her insights on sickness in the workplace.

This podcast covers the following topics:

  • Sickness in the workplace
  • How the legislation has developed
  • The key guidance for employers, and
  • The policies HR teams must put in place to manage this effectively.

Listen to this podcast below.

