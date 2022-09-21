Ireland:
Podcast Episode 53: Gender Pay Gap Reporting - Practical Tips And Guidance
21 September 2022
Matheson
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode of the Matheson Employment Law Podcast Series,
we will share with you a recording of our recent client webinar
entitled: "Gender Pay Gap Reporting: Practical Tips and
Guidance".
Specialist Employment partners Geraldine Carr and Ailbhe Dennehy, and Senior Associate John
Casey, discussed how employers can best prepare and comply with
these new mandatory reporting obligations.
Key topics included:
- An overview of the core legal requirements;
- How to categorise "pay elements" for reporting
purposes;
- An analysis of the latest guidance on the trickiest areas
arising in practice; and;
- Identifying measures that employers can put in place to seek to
narrow any gap identified.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Ireland
What Will Liz Truss Mean For Employment Law?
Lewis Silkin
Liz Truss has now been confirmed as the next UK prime minister. This article takes a look at some of the commitments that she has made so far and what her leadership could mean for employers and employees.
Employment Law Bulletin - August 2022
Wrigleys Solicitors
We report this month on the Supreme Court's judgment in the important case of Harpur Trust v Brazel. This case clarifies how the law on holiday leave and pay works and highlights that the statutory...
Global HR Law Guide
lus Laboris
Broadly, what are the minimum legal standards that an employer must meet to ensure the safety of employees? How are health and safety rules regulated and enforced in practice?