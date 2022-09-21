In this episode of the Matheson Employment Law Podcast Series, we will share with you a recording of our recent client webinar entitled: "Gender Pay Gap Reporting: Practical Tips and Guidance".

Specialist Employment partners Geraldine Carr and Ailbhe Dennehy, and Senior Associate John Casey, discussed how employers can best prepare and comply with these new mandatory reporting obligations.

Key topics included:

An overview of the core legal requirements;

How to categorise "pay elements" for reporting purposes;

An analysis of the latest guidance on the trickiest areas arising in practice; and;

Identifying measures that employers can put in place to seek to narrow any gap identified.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.