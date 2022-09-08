We are pleased to share the fourth instalment in our 2022 Employment Law Series featuring short and informative webcasts where Karen Killalea, Partner and head of our Employment team, and Associate, Ciara Ní Longaigh, share insights on specific areas of employment law, examine recent cases and developments and summarise the key points for employers in Ireland.

This webcast covers the following topics:

Protected Disclosures The New Laws

Key Changes Status of the New Laws – Designated Person

The New Reporting Channels Anonymous Reporting and Confidentiality External Reporting

Penalisation

Preparation

SPEAKERS:

Karen Killalea, Partner & Head of Employment

Ciara Ní Longaigh, Associate, Employment

DURATION:

10 minutes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.