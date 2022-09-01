There has been an increased discussion around menopause, its impact on female employees and the workforce in recent years. However, it still remains a challenge for organisations who want to implement effective policies and strategies to support or simply to understand their obligations as employers.

RDJ Employment lawyer, Sinead Morgan joins Mary Cullen and Eoin Lyons of Insight HR to discuss this topic through the lens of employment law and HR obligations in The HR Room Podcast.

Listen to the full episode here.

