Ireland:
HR Room Podcast - Menopause In The Workplace
01 September 2022
RDJ LLP
There has been an increased discussion around menopause, its
impact on female employees and the workforce in recent years.
However, it still remains a challenge for organisations who want to
implement effective policies and strategies to support or simply to
understand their obligations as employers.
RDJ Employment lawyer, Sinead Morgan joins Mary Cullen and Eoin Lyons
of Insight HR to discuss this topic through the lens of employment
law and HR obligations in The HR Room Podcast.
Listen to the full episode here.
