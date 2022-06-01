ARTICLE

This podcast discusses the long anticipated mandatory gender pay gap reporting obligations which are expected to become a reality for Irish employers in June 2022. In advance of this, and as clients get preparations underway, Bryan Dunne, Head of Employment at Matheson, shares this 2019 podcast recording that outlines the key concepts involved, and what practical steps employers should already be doing now to get ready for their selected June date. While there have been obvious developments since recording this podcast, the key insights and recommendations are still relevant and quite timely.

