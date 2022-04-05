ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Our Employment expert provides insights on key topics for employers in Ireland to consider, including the Right to Request Remote Working, the Protected Disclosures (Amendment) Bill 2021, the Individual Accountability Framework and SEAR and the Directive on Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.