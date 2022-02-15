We are pleased to share the first instalment in our 2022 Employment Law Series featuring short and informative webcasts where Karen Killalea, Partner and head of our Employment team, shares insights on specific areas of employment law, examines recent cases and developments and summarises the key points for employers in Ireland.



In this webcast, Karen will review the following:

Right to Request Remote Working

The Protected Disclosures (Amendment) Bill 2021

Individual Accountability Framework and SEAR

Sick Leave Bill 2021

Gender Pay Gap Act 2021

Directive on Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions

