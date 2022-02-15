Ireland:
Employment Law Series - What To Expect In 2022
15 February 2022
Maples Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
We are pleased to share the first instalment in our 2022
Employment Law Series featuring short and informative webcasts
where Karen Killalea, Partner and head of our Employment team,
shares insights on specific areas of employment law, examines
recent cases and developments and summarises the key points for
employers in Ireland.
In this webcast, Karen will review the following:
- Right to Request Remote Working
- The Protected Disclosures (Amendment) Bill 2021
- Individual Accountability Framework and SEAR
- Sick Leave Bill 2021
- Gender Pay Gap Act 2021
- Directive on Transparent and Predictable Working
Conditions
Listen here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Ireland
Protecting Employees' Mental Health
lus Laboris
Employees are the core of a company's success. Neither its capital, its premises, its newest machinery, nor even its leadership would mean much without a great workforce to drive it forward.
Employment Law Bulletin - January 2022
Wrigleys Solicitors
In our first article this month we report on the interesting case of Hope v British Medical Association in which the EAT considered whether a dismissal for raising a series of informal grievances and refusing to formalise them ...
Changing Jobs? Tread Softly On LinkedIn
Brahams Dutt Badrick French LLP
As the Government's pandemic restrictions are relaxed, BDBF's Nick Wilcox writes in the Times about the perils of employees using social media to announce their new roles in the time of the ‘Great Resignation'.
Automatically Unfair COVID Dismissals
Littler Mendelson
As expected, in the United Kingdom there has been an increase in employees seeking to bring claims of automatic unfair dismissal where they have been dismissed.