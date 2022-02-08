On 25 January 2022, the Draft Scheme of the Right to Request Remote Work Bill 2022 (Bill) was published as part of the government's vision to make remote working a permanent feature of Ireland's workforce. The legislation, that is likely to be subject to amendment, is anticipated to be published by Easter and is hoped to come into force sometime this Summer. A Code of Practice will also be published by the Workplace Relations Commission.

Given recent government guidance that workers can begin to return to the workplace, and the likelihood of employers receiving an increase in requests from their staff to work remotely, we have prepared the attached table detailing the key features of this eagerly awaited legislation as currently drafted, together with some comments.

Contributed by: Katie Keegan & Lucy Horan

