We are pleased to share the fourth instalment of our 2021 Employment Law Series featuring short and informative webcasts where Karen Killalea, Partner and head of our Employment team, and Lorna Smith, Partner of our Financial Services Regulatory team, share insights on specific areas of employment and regulatory law, examine recent cases and developments and summarise the key points for employers in Ireland.

This webcast covers the following topics:

Significant concepts set out in the General Scheme of the Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Bill 2021

People-related steps and processes that businesses can start thinking about in readiness for the new Individual Accountability Framework and Conduct Rules

Practical steps that businesses can take now to prepare for a speak-up culture and a culture where accountability and upholding core values is visible at leadership level

