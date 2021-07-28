Ireland:
Government Launches A Consultation On A Review Of The Equality Acts
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and
Youth, Mr. Roderic O'Gorman, has launched a consultation
seeking the public's views on a review of the Equality Acts
(Equal Status Acts 2000-2018 and the Employment Equality Acts
1998-2015). The consultation will be open from 6 July 2021 to 29
October 2021. Submissions are invited on a range of issues
including, the functioning of the Acts and their effectiveness in
combatting discrimination and promoting equality; awareness of the
legislation; and whether there are obstacles to taking an action
under the Acts. Submissions are also invited on the scope of the
current definitions of the nine equality grounds. This will include
consideration of the gender ground, the disability ground and
whether new grounds should be added, such as the ground of
socio-economic discrimination. Further consultations are planned
for Autumn 2021. Further details on the consultation are
available here.
This article contains a general summary of developments and
is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific
legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Ireland
Will Employees Really Be Given The Right To Work From Home Forever?
Brahams Dutt Badrick French LLP
In the last few weeks the press has reported that employees are to be given the legal right to work from home forever. How realistic is this? In this briefing, we explain the proposals for reforming flexible working laws and what this might mean for employers.
Acas Publishes Long-Covid Advice
Trowers & Hamlins
Acas has published advice for employers and workers in response to the growing impact of long Covid in the workplace.
COVID-19 Cases Reach The Employment Tribunal
Shakespeare Martineau
For over a year now employers have had to deal with a number of previously unheard of issues such as furlough leave, self-isolation and making workplaces "COVID secure".
Negotiating Settlement Agreements: Top Tips
Shakespeare Martineau
Settlement agreements, when used appropriately, are an essential part of most organisations HR strategy. They offer a way for an employer and the employee to agree terms for the employee's exit.