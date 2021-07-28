The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, has published an updated Code of Practice on Determining Employment Status. The purpose of the Code of Practice is to set out the key characteristics that are used to inform decisions on employment status, taking into account current labour market practices and developments in legislation and case law, including new forms of work such as platform work and the gig economy. It is intended to be a 'living document', which will continue to be updated to reflect relevant changes into the future. This update was prepared by an Interdepartmental Working Group consisting of officials from the Department of Social Protection, the Workplace Relations Commission and the Revenue Commissioners. Key stakeholders such as IBEC and ICTU were consulted as the drafting progressed. The Minister proposes to place the Code on a statutory footing and will bring forward legislation later this year. The Code is available here.

