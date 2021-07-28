Ireland:
Updated Code Of Practice On Determining Employment Status Published
The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, has
published an updated Code of Practice on Determining Employment
Status. The purpose of the Code of Practice is to set out the key
characteristics that are used to inform decisions on employment
status, taking into account current labour market practices and
developments in legislation and case law, including new forms of
work such as platform work and the gig economy. It is intended to
be a 'living document', which will continue to be updated
to reflect relevant changes into the future. This update was
prepared by an Interdepartmental Working Group consisting of
officials from the Department of Social Protection, the Workplace
Relations Commission and the Revenue Commissioners. Key
stakeholders such as IBEC and ICTU were consulted as the drafting
progressed. The Minister proposes to place the Code on a statutory
footing and will bring forward legislation later this year. The
Code is available
here.
This article contains a general summary of developments and
is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific
legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.
