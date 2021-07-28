Ireland:
Remote Working Checklist For Employers Published
In response to the public consultation on remote working
guidance, the Department of Enterprise, Trade & Employment has
set up a guidance page that acts as a live resource for employers
and employees adopting remote working practices. The latest
addition to this resource is a handy checklist that is based on
official guidance and covers the key areas for consideration by
employers for remote working. The checklist has been prepared by
the Department as a quick way for employers to navigate the
adoption of remote working arrangements. It is available here. For further information visit, Guidance for Working Remotely.
This article contains a general summary of developments and
is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific
legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.
