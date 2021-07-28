In response to the public consultation on remote working guidance, the Department of Enterprise, Trade & Employment has set up a guidance page that acts as a live resource for employers and employees adopting remote working practices. The latest addition to this resource is a handy checklist that is based on official guidance and covers the key areas for consideration by employers for remote working. The checklist has been prepared by the Department as a quick way for employers to navigate the adoption of remote working arrangements. It is available here. For further information visit, Guidance for Working Remotely.

