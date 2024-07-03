The Parent's Leave and Benefit Act 2019 (Extension of Periods of Leave) Order 2024 has been signed into law. Parent's leave is being extended to nine weeks from 1 August 2024. Currently, parent's leave entitles each parent to 7 weeks' leave during the first 2 years of a child's life, or in the case of adoption, within 2 years of the placement of the child with the family. If an employee qualifies for Parent's Benefit, they will receive €274 per week. An employer does not have to pay an employee while on parent's leave, although some employers decide to 'top-up' employees' pay during this leave.

