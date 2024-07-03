ARTICLE
3 July 2024

Parent's Leave Extended To Nine Weeks From 1 August 2024

Ireland Employment and HR
The Parent's Leave and Benefit Act 2019 (Extension of Periods of Leave) Order 2024 has been signed into law. Parent's leave is being extended to nine weeks from 1 August 2024. Currently, parent's leave entitles each parent to 7 weeks' leave during the first 2 years of a child's life, or in the case of adoption, within 2 years of the placement of the child with the family. If an employee qualifies for Parent's Benefit, they will receive €274 per week. An employer does not have to pay an employee while on parent's leave, although some employers decide to 'top-up' employees' pay during this leave.

