A reminder for all the trustees of occupational pension schemes – don't forget that your Annual Compliance Statement ("ACS") for 2023 needs to be completed and signed by 31 January 2024. The content of the ACS has not changed since last year and there is no need to file this year's ACS with the Pensions Authority – although the Authority may request sight of it as part of its ongoing supervisory activity.

If a scheme is in wind-up, but will not have completed the wind-up process by 31 January 2024, it is still a statutory requirement for the trustees to complete the ACS. If you would like advice on completing the ACS while your scheme is in wind-up, please contact a member of the Arthur Cox Pensions team and we would be happy to assist.

The form to be used by trustees to complete the 2023 ACS is available here.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.