Ireland:
Episode 53: Gender Pay Gap Reporting - Practical Tips And Guidance (Podcast)
In this episode employment partners Geraldine Carr and Ailbhe
Dennehy, and senior associate John Casey, discussed how employers
can best prepare and comply with these new mandatory reporting
obligations. Discussions included an overview of the core legal
requirements, how to categorise "pay elements" for
reporting purposes, an analysis of the latest guidance on the
trickiest areas arising in practice; and identifying measures that
employers can put in place narrow any gap identified.
Matheson LLP, Irish Law Firm · Episode 53: Gender Pay Gap Reporting - Practical
Tips and Guidance
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
