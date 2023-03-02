ARTICLE

In this episode employment partners Geraldine Carr and Ailbhe Dennehy, and senior associate John Casey, discussed how employers can best prepare and comply with these new mandatory reporting obligations. Discussions included an overview of the core legal requirements, how to categorise "pay elements" for reporting purposes, an analysis of the latest guidance on the trickiest areas arising in practice; and identifying measures that employers can put in place narrow any gap identified.

self Matheson LLP, Irish Law Firm · Episode 53: Gender Pay Gap Reporting - Practical Tips and Guidance

