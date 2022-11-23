Key Points

Ireland will increase the country's national minimum wage to €11.30 per hour on 1 January 2023

Overview

The government of Ireland will raise the national minimum wage to €11.30 per hour on 1 January 2023. This will be followed by additional gradual increases to the national minimum wage until it reaches 60% of the hourly median wage earnings.

What are the Changes?

The government of Ireland will introduce a new national minimum wage on 1 January 2023. The government stated that the goal is to no longer have a national minimum wage by 2026 and instead will equalize the national living wage for all employees.

Looking Ahead

According to the announcement, the national minimum wage is expected to increase to €13.10 per hour by 2026. Continue to check the government of Ireland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 21 November 2022

