ESG or Environmental, Social and Governance factors have recently become a hot topic in the financial services and indeed in the pensions industry. But what are the legal obligations on trustees of occupational pension schemes in relation to considering ESG factors and implementing ESG decisions and is ESG here to stay?

In this audio briefing, Sarah McCague, partner, and Katie Lawless, Associate, talk about pensions and Environmental, Social and Governance factors known as ESG, whether pension schemes trustees have to consider ESG when investing, the interaction between ESG and IORP II legislation, Trustees' fiduciary duties and ESG investment.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.