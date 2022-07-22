In recent years, Northern Irish employers have had to quickly adapt to manage the impact of Covid-19 on workplaces and move to remote and hybrid working arrangements. As the war for talent continues, employers face an increasing need to keep up with and accommodate employees' changing and diverse needs.

Employees expectations in terms of their workplaces are changing - they expect their workplace to be environmentally sustainable, diverse, inclusive and accommodating. Large employers are often at the forefront of new ways of working and developing progressive employment policies to attract and retain talent. Being progressive can be more challenging for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) who don't have the same resources. However, SMEs have the advantage of being able to pivot quickly to trial new and progressive ways of working, which could be to their benefit.

Meeting employees' needs and life stages

As the war for talent continues, it's more important than ever for SMEs to consider what they can do to build progressive and inclusive workplaces. This goes beyond just waiting for legislation and then taking steps to comply. SME employers need to start considering progressive employment policies now to prepare for the future.

Employees no longer view the workplace as just somewhere they go to work; it is a major part of their personal lives. A progressive employer will recognise that they need to support employees' individual needs and life stages.

Many large employers are looking at how to meet these needs and are introducing policies and benefits around menopause, early pregnancy loss, fertility and reproductive support, gender reassignment, mental health leave, additional family leave, as well as developing their diversity, and inclusion and environmental, social and governance initiatives. SMEs need to be able to compete with this.

As a starting point, SME employers should keep up with current employment law developments, and also plan for changes coming down the track. These would include changes in terms of family and related leaves, employee pay transparency and diversity and inclusion initiatives. Examples of developments in these areas include:

Parental bereavement leave : Employees in Northern Ireland are now entitled to two weeks' paid leave (it is paid provided they meet certain eligibility criteria) following the loss of a child under the age of 18. Statutory parental bereavement pay is administered in the same way as existing family-related statutory payments such as maternity, paternity and adoption pay. This brings Northern Ireland in line with the existing rights in Great Britain. Following further consultation and agreement on subsequent regulations, these provisions are to be extended in Northern Ireland to include working parents who suffer the loss of a child through miscarriage. More information on this development is here.

SMEs should review their current guidance and policies in advance to ensure they comply with all the upcoming changes and guidance.

Building a progressive work environment

In terms of building a progressive work environment for the future, small business owners should:

consider how to build on the benefits of home working for their employees so work-life balance can be improved. Benefits include increased motivation, productivity and reduced overhead costs. That said, employers should be mindful of new and younger employees in terms of how hybrid working supports learning and training opportunities in a hybrid work environment.

for their employees so work-life balance can be improved. Benefits include increased motivation, productivity and reduced overhead costs. That said, employers should be mindful of new and younger employees in terms of how hybrid working supports learning and training opportunities in a hybrid work environment. consider how to retain talent . Post-pandemic, salary and status are not as motivating for employees as flexibility around other commitments, sense of belonging and purpose, company values (eg, steps taken to address inequalities), and increased benefits (eg, mental health days).

. Post-pandemic, salary and status are not as motivating for employees as flexibility around other commitments, sense of belonging and purpose, company values (eg, steps taken to address inequalities), and increased benefits (eg, mental health days). rethink their benefits – for example, home internet use or commuter benefits rather than a free lunch. Other benefits which are flexible and supportive to a specific employee's needs could include contributions to childcare or fertility treatment support, time off for menopausal symptoms, time off to take up volunteer work, burnout avoidance support, career breaks and financial planning support to name a few.

– for example, home internet use or commuter benefits rather than a free lunch. Other benefits which are flexible and supportive to a specific employee's needs could include contributions to childcare or fertility treatment support, time off for menopausal symptoms, time off to take up volunteer work, burnout avoidance support, career breaks and financial planning support to name a few. rethink work hours . Consider trialling a four-day week or allowing atypical work hours to cater for an employee's other commitments, where reasonable. In the UK, over 70 companies are trialling a four-day working week. In Ireland, 20 companies have also been trialling a four-day week this year so this will be an interesting space for SMEs to watch.

. Consider trialling a four-day week or allowing atypical work hours to cater for an employee's other commitments, where reasonable. In the UK, over 70 companies are trialling a four-day working week. In Ireland, 20 companies have also been trialling a four-day week this year so this will be an interesting space for SMEs to watch. reassess company values . Ensure policies are in line with and uphold company values. Reinforce and amend those policies to make it clear that in a diverse workforce everyone's views must be treated with respect. Invest in unconscious bias training.

. Ensure policies are in line with and uphold company values. Reinforce and amend those policies to make it clear that in a diverse workforce everyone's views must be treated with respect. Invest in unconscious bias training. finally, and most importantly, seek the views of the employees on what they want to see implemented in the workplace to help build a progressive and future-proofed workplace. Do this through surveys, focus groups, idea boxes and talking to all employees. Provide feedback on progress made on their suggestions.

In this era of the fourth industrial revolution and as the needs of employees change, SMEs can't afford to sit back if they want to avoid the impact of the 'great resignation'. Future of work analysis predicts that employees will want to work less, work more flexibly, work on a range of different projects learning different skills and work for longer into old age. SMEs need to be ready for these changes and keep up with the ever-shifting values in the world of work.

