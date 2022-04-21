Ireland:
Ireland's New Pensions Auto-Enrolment System (Podcast)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On 29 March 2022, the Department of Social Protection published
the Final Design Principles for the introduction of a pensions
auto-enrolment system in Ireland.
The aim of auto-enrolment is to "change the Irish
pensions system from one where employers may, or may not, make
provision for a workplace pension scheme to one where every worker
will have access to a workplace pension". Even though
proposals for auto-enrolment have been around since the 2000's,
Ireland has somehow managed to remain the only OECD country without
any form of auto-enrolment system. With the publication of the
Final Design Principles, will that all change and what are the
consequences for existing pension schemes?
In this episode, Sarah McCague, Partner in the Pensions Group,
and Philip Smith, Head of the Pensions Group in Arthur Cox will be
talking about some of the key features of the proposed new
auto-enrolment system and what it will mean for employers and the
trustees of existing occupational pension schemes.
This article contains a general summary of developments and
is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific
legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Ireland
ACAS' Role In Employment Tribunal Disputes
Consilia Legal
ACAS early conciliation is a window of up to six weeks for employees and employers to seek to agree a financial settlement prior to a prospective Claimant lodging their claims at an Employment Tribunal.
Changes To UK Employment Law: April 2022
Withers LLP
At the start of every April, the UK government revises certain rates and limits in respect of employees and may also make other changes to employment law.
Employment Law Changes: April 2022
Ellis Jones
From today, there will be several notable changes that come into effect, which will impact both individuals and businesses.
Flexible Working – How Flexible Must An Employer Be?
Gorvins Solicitors
The working landscape has changed significantly since the beginning of the pandemic. For many employees, working from home has become the norm and there is little appetite for a full-time return...
Can No Jab Mean No ‘Sick' Pay?
LCF Law
With all the stories in the press and headlines reporting that yet another company is ‘withholding' sick pay for unvaccinated staff, what is the legal position for employers that choose this path?