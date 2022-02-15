Now that trustees and employers have had time to consider the impact of the European Union (Occupational Pension Schemes) Regulations 2021 (the "Regulations") which were signed into law on 22 April 2021 and which fully transposed the requirements of the IORP II Directive into Irish law, it is time to consider the steps trustee boards should take to ensure compliance with the Regulations throughout 2022.

