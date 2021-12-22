self

In this roundup video Jane Barrett and Richard Smith, associates in our Employment & Benefits Group, give a quick guide to employment and pensions related developments in 2022. Topics discussed in this video include the following:

Changes to the Current Whistleblowing Regime

The Irish government is required to implement the EU Whistleblowing Directive before 17 December 2021. When it is transposed, the Directive will make changes to our current whistleblowing regime under the Protected Disclosures Act 2014 (the Act). The Act will be extended in several respects, including the definition of relevant wrongdoing, the range of individuals who are protected and the definition of penalisation under the Act. New requirements and timeframes will also be introduced for processing protected disclosures.

Introduction of Statutory Sick Pay

Currently, there is no statutory right to sick pay (except in very limited circumstances). The Irish government intends to bring a statutory sick pay scheme into law in 2022.

COVID-19 restrictions and remote working

2021 has been another year of COVID-19 restrictions. Compliance with COVID-19 workplace guidance and allowing employees work remotely or in a hybrid capacity where possible is likely to continue for some time. The Irish government also intends to introduce a statutory right for employees to request remote working. New legislation is likely to set out a framework for employees to request to work remotely and the obligations for employers when responding to requests.

IORP II / The European Union (Occupational Pension Schemes) Regulations 2021

IORP II came into force in Ireland earlier this year and has essentially introduced concepts from the financial services industry into the pensions regulatory landscape. In most cases there will be additional costs for employers associated with this new regulatory regime. As a result, employers have two options:

budget next year and into the future for IORP II compliance costs; or consider an alternative form of pension provision, such as a PRSA or moving to a master trust.

