After a long wait, IORP II has finally been transposed into Irish law with the signing of The European Union (Occupational Pension Schemes) Regulations 2021 (S.I. 128 of 2021) (the "Regulations") by the Minister for Social Protection.



In this briefing, we examine some of the key aspects of the Regulations, including:

New fit and proper requirement for trustees;

The enhanced supervisory role of the Pensions Authority;

New requirements to appoint key function holders; and

ESG and scheme investments.

Please click here to download our full briefing.

