Matheson's Horizon Tracker examines the key legal and regulatory developments at an Irish and European level that will affect businesses operating within Ireland and from Ireland.

Welcome to the Summer 2022 edition of the Matheson Horizon Tracker

The Matheson Horizon Tracker follows the publication of the Summer Legislative Programme by the Irish Government.

In this edition we continue with some of the themes which we adopted in the Spring 2022 Horizon Tracker, but we are also aware that given the relative stability of some practice areas we must make room for different topics which are the focus of particular domestic or European initiatives. We also keep you up to date with the topical issues of the day.

In our Tax section for example, our focus is on Transfer Pricing and Tax Controversy. In the corporate law sphere we focus this edition on Competition Law. The general corporate law landscape has remained stable since the Spring Horizon Tracker. We have a section on continuing activity in Employment law and, in this edition, we have a section covering issues from our Litigation practice area.

As usual, we include a consideration of recent legislative and regulatory developments where changes have taken place since the Spring Horizon Tracker. These updates include domestic and EU developments.

Explore the Legal and Regulatory Horizon

Matheson's expert teams have produced summaries of the legal and regulatory developments at a domestic and European level that will affect Irish businesses. Explore these key themes and trends by browsing the links below.

Climate, Sustainability and the Environment

The latest initiatives in the areas of energy and environmental protection law and regulation.

Corporate: Competition Law Focus

The Summer Legislative Programme heralds a period of significant change in Competition Law.

Tax and Tax Controversy

It is clear that 2022 and onwards into 2023 will be a transformative period in the international tax and transfer pricing landscape.

Employment

The Summer Legislative Programme includes a number of pieces of priority legislation that will affect employees and employers.

Asset Management

Implementation of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation ("SFDR") and the Taxonomy Regulation dominates the agenda for fund managers.

Finance and Capital Markets

There are good reasons to hope that 2022 will continue to allow Capital Markets activity to return, in a sense, to "business as usual".

Financial Services - Regulation

The latest developments in Financial Regulation speak to the identified need for better protection for consumers in financial services.

Litigation

The civil justice system in Ireland is in the process of undergoing some of the most radical reforms seen in the history of the State.

Data Protection, Privacy and Technology

Data protection and consumer rights continue to influence the Irish and EU digital agenda.

Download the Summer 2022 Horizon Tracker

