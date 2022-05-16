The new Consumer Protection (Regulation of Retail Credit and Credit Servicing Firms) Act 2022, which:

requires any person carrying on a business of offering hire purchase products (including personal contract plans ) or consumer-hire products to consumers , and any other person providing credit directly or indirectly to consumers , to be authorised by the Central Bank as a retail credit firm (if not already subject to Central Bank authorisation); and

has been commenced with effect from today, 16 May 2022.

For more information on the new framework, read our recent update here: Hire-Purchase, Consumer Hire, PCP and Buy-Now-Pay-Later: New authorisation framework.

https://www.irishstatutebook.ie/eli/2022/si/229/made/en/pdf

