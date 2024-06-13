ARTICLE
13 June 2024

Podcast - Authenticity And Work: Embracing LGBTQ+ Inclusion In The Workplace

William Fry

As June is Pride Month, William Fry is delighted to bring you our Pride+ two-part podcast mini-series.
Ireland
Pride celebrates people coming together in love and friendship, to show how far LGBTQ+ rights have come, and to highlight where progress is still needed.

In this podcast mini-series, Katie Keegan speaks with Philippa Ryder, a transgender woman, author, and activist who is the current Chairperson of Dublin Pride. In episode one, Katie and Philippa discuss authenticity and work, exploring how employers and colleagues can embrace LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace.

Katie Keegan
