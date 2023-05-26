William Fry's Pride+ podcast episode 2, 'Empowered Allies', is hosted by Catherine O'Flynn, D & I partner and Head of the firm's Employment & Benefits team.

Catherine is joined on the show by Tilly Taylor from ShoutOut, a registered charity committed to improving life for LGBTQ+ people, to learn how to best support LGBTQ+ individuals and initiatives in the workplace.

