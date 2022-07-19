William Fry's Responsible Business Annual Report for 2021 details the efforts undertaken by the firm to work responsibly and give back to our community.

In the last year, we have made great strides in our key areas, namely community, environment, diversity and inclusion, health and wellbeing, pro bono, and sustainable procurement.

As part of the firm's business strategy, William Fry must ensure that environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations are represented in every aspect of our work.

Bolstering these considerations are our company values, 'big thinking, energetic engagement and powerfully principled', which shape how we do business.

This year, as we celebrate the 175th anniversary of the founding of our firm, we are proud to share our first Responsible Business Annual Report.

Click here to read the document.

