On 22 December 2023, new legislation was enacted to implement significant changes to the Irish Employment Permit system.

Key Changes

The key changes are:

The minimum annual and hourly remuneration thresholds for most new employment permits will increase with effect from 17 January 2024.

A high-level summary of the initial remuneration threshold changes are set out in the table below.

Other changes impacting employers are: The addition of 11 new occupations to the Critical Skills Occupations List (including Special Engineer roles and Commercial Manager roles), which lowers the monetary threshold needed to obtain a Critical Skills Employment Permit for these roles; The removal of 32 occupations from the Ineligible Occupations List, making them eligible for a General Employment Permit (including roles such as mechanics, technicians, disability services workers and certain machine operatives).



The Government has also indicated its intention to make further changes to minimum annual remuneration thresholds in 2025 and 2026.

Employers who engage non-EU/EEA/Swiss staff members should be considering the potential cost and related implications for their 2024 and 2025 recruitment plans.

The changes followed a public consultation on the review of the Employment Permits Occupations Lists which opened in June 2023. The Outcome of that review was published on 20 December 2023 (available here), together with an announcement of the Government's intention to make further changes over the period 2024 – 2026 (available here), with the legislation to implement the 2024 changes published two days later.

Change What are the details? Are further changes anticipated? Increase to minimum annual and hourly remuneration threshold for applicants for Critical Skill Employment Permits (where the occupation is on the Critical Skills Employment List) Current Annual Threshold: €32,000 New Annual Threshold from 17 January 2024: €38,000 Yes – anticipated threshold in January 2025 is €44,000 Increase to minimum annual and hourly remuneration threshold for applicants for General Employment Permits (other than in certain specified sectors) Current Annual Threshold: €30,000 New Annual Threshold from 17 January 2024: €34,000 Yes – anticipated threshold in January 2025 is €39,000 Increase to minimum annual and hourly remuneration threshold for applicants for General Employment Permits for horticulture workers, meat processors, healthcare assistants, care workers and home carers Current Annual Thresholds: between €22,916 and 27,000 New Annual Threshold from 17 January 2024: €30,000 Meat processing/horticulture thresholds are anticipated to rise to €32,000 in January 2025, €34,000 in July 2025 and to €39,000 by January 2026. Health Assistant/home carer thresholds are anticipated to rise to €34,000 in January 2025 and to €39,000 by January 2026 Increase to minimum annual and hourly remuneration threshold for applicants for General Employment Permits for Graduate positions/ Certain Linguistic specialists/ Butchers/Boners Current Annual Thresholds: between €27,000 and €27,500 New Annual Threshold from 17 January 2024: €34,000 Yes – anticipated threshold in January 2025 is €39,000 Increase to minimum annual and hourly remuneration threshold for applicants for Intra-Company Transfer Permits Current Annual Thresholds: €30,000 (for trainees) and €40,000 (other applicants) New Annual Thresholds from 17 January 2024: €34,000 (for trainees) and €46,000 (other applicants) Yes – anticipated threshold in January 2025 is €39,000 for trainees and €53,000 for other applicants Increase to minimum annual and hourly remuneration threshold for applicants for Contract for Services Permits Current Annual Threshold: €40,000 (other applicants) New Annual Thresholds from 17 January 2024: €46,000 Yes – anticipated threshold in January 2025 is €53,000



