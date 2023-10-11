In recent months the RDJ Employment team has noted a significant increase in queries around drug and alcohol testing in the workplace. From an employer's perspective it is important to stay informed of the current legal position on drug and alcohol testing in the workplace in Ireland in order to have the correct procedures in place for employees who may require support.
RDJ Employment Partner, Jennifer Cashman joins Mary Cullen and Eoin Lyons of Insight HR to discuss this topic through the lens of employment law in The HR Room Podcast.
Listen to the full episode here.
