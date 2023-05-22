The Companies Registration Office (CRO) has confirmed that from 11 June 2023 company directors will be required to provide their PPS number when filing Forms A1, B1, B10 and B69.

Where a director does not have a PPS number (or an RBO transaction number) they must apply to the CRO for an "Identified Person Number" by means of a Form VIF (Declaration as to Verification of Identity). Once the CRO has verified the details in the Form VIF, an Identified Person Number will be issued to the applicant director.

For more on this new requirement please see our previous update.

https://www.cro.ie/en-ie/About-CRO/Whats-New/PPSN-FAQ

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.